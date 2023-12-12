Adivi Sesh, Shruti Haasan To Star In Pan-Indian Action Drama

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 12 (IANS) Actors Adivi Sesh and Shruti Haasan are set to star in an upcoming pan-India action drama, makers announced on Tuesday.

The title of the feature film, which has been kept under wraps for now, will mark Adivi's second straight Hindi film outing after his 2022 blockbuster biopic 'Major', which featured him as Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan.

"Every frame, dialogue and scene of the film is being shot separately in Hindi as well as in Telugu. It is being treated differently according to the cultural nuances of each language," the makers confirmed in a statement.

The makers plan to drop several assets of the film including character posters and title reveal in the coming days to introduce the audience to the world of the much-awaited film.

The mega project is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, presented by Annapurna Studios and directed by Shaneil Deo, who was born and raised in the US.

The film will mark the feature directorial debut of Shaneil, who has previously served as the Director of Photography for several Telugu blockbusters including 'Kshanam' and 'Goodachari', which were headlined by Adivi. He also directed the acclaimed coming of age short, 'Layla', that was officially selected for the Cannes Film Festival.

The film is co-produced by Suniel Narang, with Adivi and Shaneil Deo also sharing story and screenplay credits.

Further details about the project will be revealed soon.

--IANS

dc/prw