Cooler Temperatures Expected With Scattered Rain On Tuesday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 12 (Petra) -- A slight dip in temperatures is forecast on Tuesday, aligning with seasonal averages for this time of year. The weather will be relatively chilly across most regions, accompanied by varying cloud cover at different altitudes.A likelihood of sporadic light to moderate rain showers is also expected in limited parts of the southeast, possibly accompanied by occasional thunderstorms in the afternoon. Winds will be northwesterly moderate, intermittently gaining strength.In its daily report, the Jordan Meteorological Department advised caution regarding potentially reduced visibility in the morning due to fog formation over mountainous areas and some desert plains. Furthermore, it warned of potentially slippery road conditions in areas experiencing rainfall.On Wednesday, the country is poised to remain influenced by a cold and moist air mass, resulting in further temperature declines. The weather is expected to remain cold, cloudy, and intermittently rainy, predominantly in the western territories. Brief yet intense thunderstorms might occur, and by afternoon, there's a chance for light rain showers extending to select eastern regions. Winds will be notably active, particularly in the eastern sectors, ranging between 30 to 40 km/h.Thursday will usher in a trend towards more stabilized weather, accompanied by a marginal temperature rise. Most regions will experience relatively cold conditions with partial cloud cover, while areas such as the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will enjoy more temperate climates.Today, temperature ranges will vary significantly. In Eastern Amman, temperatures could reach highs of around 16C and drop to lows of 8C, while Western Amman might experience highs of about 14C with lows of 6C. Moving north to the highlands, temperatures will range between highs of 13C and lows of 7C, while the southern highlands will reach highs of 13C and lows of 6C. Aqaba in the south tends to be relatively warmer, with temperatures reaching highs of 24C and lows of 15C.