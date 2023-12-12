Rallis India Drives Innovation In Crop Nutrition With NAYAZINCTM Zinc Fertiliser

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru | December 11th, 2023: Rallis India Limited, a Tata enterprise and a leading player in the Indian agri inputs industry, is strengthening farming practices with NAYAZINCTM, a unique, patented zinc fertiliser designed for soil application. This innovation is transforming agricultural practices across various crops, soils, and agro-climatic conditions, providing farmers a highly efficient alternative to Zinc Sulphate.



NAYAZINCTM is a fully FCO-compliant product with high standards of quality and aspires to replace Zinc sulphate as a preferred choice for Indian agriculture. With 16 percent zinc, it provides optimum zinc nutrition to the plants at almost one-tenth of zinc application when compared to Zinc Sulphate. With 9 percent magnesium also in its content, NAYAZINCTM boosts photosynthesis during the early growth phase. NAYAZINCTM offers an innovative solution suitable for a wide range of crops; Paddy, Wheat, Maize, Sugarcane, Pulses, Oilseed, Vegetables, Cotton, Sorghum, Mustard; Groundnut, and Soybean.



Sanjiv Lal, Managing Director of Rallis India Limited, expressed his enthusiasm about NAYAZINCTM, stating, NAYAZINCTM is a testament to our dedication towards achieving our Mission – "Serving Farmers Through Science". More than 45 percent of Indian soils are low in plant-available zinc, NAYAZINCTM is an innovative solution to enhance productivity and improve sustainability. Zinc nutrition in plants has a strong bearing, much like zinc nutrition in human beings, especially infants and babies. Our investments in this product are intended to provide a strong foundation for healthy soil, producing healthy foods for a healthy nation."



S.Nagarajan, Chief Operating Officer of Rallis India Limited, added, "Built on the principles of Zinc delicately bound in a Polyphosphate chain to prevent it from undesired reactions in soil, this innovative micronutrient fertiliser allows co-application with any crop nutrient source and acts as a slow-release fertiliser to improve use efficiency several times when compared with the traditional Zinc Sulphate. NAYAZINCTM represents a significant step forward in crop nutrient application. "



Rallis India Limited aspires to elevate agricultural practices through its inventive crop nutrition solutions. The company's steadfast commitment to R&D and business development has yielded promising results in current markets, reinforcing its leadership in the agri-input Industry. The company is confident that NAYAZINCTM will usher in a new era of sustainable farming practices, benefiting both farmers and the environment in the foreseeable future.





About Rallis India:



Rallis India Limited is a subsidiary of Tata Chemicals Limited and a part of the US$ 150 billion Tata Group. It is one of India's leading agro sciences companies, with more than 75 years of experience in servicing rural markets with the most comprehensive portfolio of products/solutions for Indian farmers. Rallis is known for its deep understanding of Indian agriculture, sustained contact with farmers, quality agro-inputs, branding, and marketing expertise along with its strong product portfolio in seeds and crop nutrition and crop protection which is available through a vast distribution network of 7,000 dealers and over 1,00,000 retailers across India. Rallis has marketing alliances with several multinational agro companies. Rallis is also known for its manufacturing capabilities and ability to develop new processes and formulations, hence is considered as a preferred partner for contract manufacturing by leading global corporations.





