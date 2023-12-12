Organic Snacks Market Set To Attain $24,035.2 Million By 2025, Reports Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Growth in demand for organic food increases the demand for organic snacks, thereby accelerating the organic snacks market growth.

PORTLAND, OR, US, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Organic Snacks Market by Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Generation: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025,"the global organic snacks market was valued at $8,783.2 million in 2017, and is expected to garner $24,035.2 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 13.6% from 2018 to 2025. Snacks are small servings of food eaten between main meals. Organic snacks are food prepared using ingredients that comply with the standards of organic farming. Organic food is also Genetically Modified Organism (GMO)-free and are free of artificial additives and can be better digested by the human body. It includes snacks such as potato chips, corn chips, tortilla chips, and bakery products such as bagel, biscuits, doughnuts, cheese snacks, nut bars, pretzels, crackers, pita chips, and confectionery such as chocolates, candies, candy bars, and other snacks.

Increase in awareness about health, development in the retail structure, and rise in demand for convenience food drive the growth of the global organic snacks market. However, high cost of production hinders the market growth. On the other hand, surge in willingness of consumers on buying premium and environment friendly products presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Salty snacks segment garnered the highest share in the organic snacks market by product type. The rise in popularity of innovative products with different types of flavor and ingredients attracts consumer toward salty snacks and thus contributing to the market growth. Apart from this, changing lifestyles, food consumption habits, rise in disposable incomes, and increase in food convenience are the major factors impacting the growth of the organic snacks market.

Among distribution channels, the retail stores segment accounted for more than one-third of the market share in 2017 and would retain its dominance through 2025. The option of having choice combined with improving retail infrastructure all around the world supplements the growth of the retail store segment in the organic snacks market. However, the e-commerce segment is likely to witness the fastest CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period. This is due to the online platform offering ease of accessibility to its customer.

The growth of the organic snacks industry is driven by increase in disposable income of people along with rise in the living standards of consumers around the globe. Furthermore, hectic lifestyle and increase in the need for convenience and ready to eat food drive the growth of the market and help increase the organic snacks market size. Furthermore, growth in adoption of organic farming practices in various developed region is one of the top impacting factors driving the growth of the organic snack food market.

Based on distribution channel, the retail stores segment dominated the organic snacks market in 2017 and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the organic snacks market analysis period due to the fact that these retail stores are located near residential areas and require less efforts purchasing goods. In retail stores, customers can check and compare products before buying and can own them immediately. This ease of purchase adds to the popularity of this segment, thus acting as a key driver of the global organic snacks market.

Among regions, the market in North America was the largest in 2017, grabbing 61.6% of the market share and is likely to dominate the market through 2025. This is due to increasing consumption of convenience foods such as snacks and rising concerns about health and fitness in the region. However, the market in Asia-Pacific would achieve the fastest CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes regions such as Europe and LAMEA.

Key Findings of the organic snacks market:

Based on product type, the salty snacks segment was the highest contributor to the organic snacks market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2018 to 2025.

Based on distribution channel, the retail stores segment was the highest contributor to the market in terms of value in 2017 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2018 to 2025.

Based on generation, the millennial segment is expected to grow at a steady CAGR of 12.8% from 2018 to 2025.

E-commerce segment accounted for 16% of the total organic snacks market share in 2017 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.9%.

