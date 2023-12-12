Azerbaijani FM Mets With Slovenian Counterpart (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. On December 11,
within the framework of the meeting of the Ministers of Foreign
Affairs of the Eastern Partnership countries, the Minister of
Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met
with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Europe of the Republic of
Slovenia Tanya Fayon, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Foreign
Ministry.
The importance of ensuring political dialogue between the two
countries was emphasized during the meeting in terms of the
development of bilateral relations.
The minister informed his colleague about the current situation
in the region, the realities of the post-conflict period, the
factors that determined the anti-terrorism measures carried out by
Azerbaijan in September this year, as well as the process of
normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. The
minister emphasized that real conditions have been created for
peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
During the meeting, an exchange of views took place on other
topical issues on the agenda of the two countries and topics of
mutual interest.

