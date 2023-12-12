Negotiations Between Hamas And Israel On Hostages Could Begin Next Week

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. Negotiations
between Hamas and Israeli authorities on a new hostage exchange
agreement could begin next week, Trend reports.
According to the information, Hamas has demanded a complete
ceasefire and is not refusing a humanitarian truce on new
terms.
It is reported that although negotiations have not yet begun,
the pulse of a new truce agreement in the Gaza Strip has begun to
be felt.
A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From
the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of
the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land,
water, and air.
Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack
from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant
announced a mass gathering of reservists.
