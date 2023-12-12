Some 195 Health Facilities Destroyed In Russian Attacks Across Ukraine Since War Started

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A total of 1,480 health facilities have been damaged and 195 completely destroyed across Ukraine since the Russian invasion started.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Health Ministry , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Since the full-scale war started, Russian shells and missiles have completely destroyed 195 health facilities, and they can no longer be restored. Another 1,480 health facilities were damaged,” the report states.

According to the ministry, health facilities were most affected in such regions as Kharkiv, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Kherson.

In addition, enemy troops damaged 103 ambulances, destroyed 253 vehicles, and seized 125 cars.

Meanwhile, Ukraine is actively renovating health infrastructure, mainly the objects that have suffered minor damage.

Currently, a total of 444 health facilities have been renovated fully and 405 partially. Most of them are situated in the Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Kharkiv, Chernihiv and Kherson regions.