Zelensky Meets With IMF Managing Director In Washington

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As part of his working visit to the United States, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva.

According to the President's Office , Zelensky expressed gratitude for the IMF's significant support being provided to Ukraine since the first days of Russia's full-scale armed aggression.

"This great support is very important for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people. In times of war, a secure financial system is crucial," he said.

For her part, Kristalina Georgieva emphasized that the Fund is proud of what Ukraine has achieved in these difficult circumstances.

"Ukraine shows excellent performance. We forecast Ukraine's GDP growth to reach 4.5% this year. In the third quarter of this year, GDP grew by 9.3% compared to the third quarter of 2022, which is simply incredible. Inflation in November dropped sharply to 5.1%, which is a dream for many countries that are not at war," said the IMF Managing Director.

According to the President, Ukraine's unblocking of civilian navigation in the Black Sea and the functioning of the "grain corridor" had an additional positive impact on the economy.

During the meeting, the implementation of a long-term financing program for Ukraine in the amount of $15.6 billion by the Fund was highlighted.

Volodymyr Zelensky and Kristalina Georgieva discussed the implementation of the long-term financing program, in particular, Ukraine's fulfillment of the IMF's structural benchmarks.

The President expressed gratitude for the IMF Board of Directors' decision to allocate a $900 million tranche to our country

The parties discussed in detail possible ways of external financing for Ukraine in 2024 and further joint steps to mobilize financial support for our country from international partners.

As Ukrinform reported, Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Washington on a two-day working visit.

Photo: President's Office