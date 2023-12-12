Zelensky Discusses Ways To Strengthen Ukraine's Financial System With World Bank President

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As part of his working visit to the United States, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with President of the World Bank Ajay Banga.

“I had a good and productive meeting with World Bank President Ajay Banga,” Zelensky posted on Telegram.

According to the Ukrainian President's Office , Ajay Banga reaffirmed the World Bank's readiness to consistently provide financial support and share the best global practices for Ukraine's economic recovery.

Volodymyr Zelensky expressed interest in intensifying cooperation with the World Bank in the transformation of our country. The parties discussed ways to enhance the resilience of the Ukrainian financial system during the war and focused on increasing the share of cashless transactions in Ukraine's economic system.

"Creating a true cashless economy is extremely important for Ukraine, and I fully support this project," the President emphasized.

According to the Ukrainian President's Office, the World Bank will prepare proposals to create market mechanisms for raising funds from commercial banks in the mortgage market and risk mitigation tools to reduce mortgage rates.

As reported by Ukrinform, as part of his working visit to the United States, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

Photo: Volodymyr Zelensky, Telegram