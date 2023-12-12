Zelensky Meets With Leaders Of U.S. Defense Companies

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As part his working visit to the United States, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with executives of U.S. defense companies.

"I had an important and fruitful meeting with leaders of US defense companies. I am grateful to all the workers, engineers, all those who work at American defense companies and partners who produce weapons that help safeguard Ukrainians and help our army defend the country. These are the people who have done a lot for Ukraine," Zelensky said in a post on Telegram.

According to the Ukrainian President's Office , the meeting held at Ukraine House in Washington, DC, was attended by BAE Systems President Tom Arseneault, Day & Zimmermann Chair and CEO Harold Yoh, Boeing President Theodore Colbert, CEO of Sierra Nevada Corporation Fatih Ozmen, Northrop Grumman Vice President Stephen O'Bryan, RTX Vice President Jeff Shockey, Lockheed Martin Vice President Raymond Piselli, General Dynamics Vice President Mark Roualet, D&M Holding CEO Daniel Powers, AeroVironment Vice President Charles Dean.

Zelensky praised the participation of these companies in the USA – Ukraine Defense Industrial Base Conference last week. He also thanked all the employees of American defense companies who produce weapons that save Ukrainians and help our army defend the country.

"I want to thank all of you, as well as your partners. I would also like to say something important to your employees: you have done a lot for Ukraine. Without people like you, we would not be able to withstand and defend our land," the President said.

Volodymyr Zelensky spoke about the idea of establishing a defense hub in Europe, which will be located in Ukraine, as the country has a lot of practical experience gained through the war.

According to him, to implement this idea, Ukraine is ready to swiftly adopt all necessary decisions, cut red tape, and place orders. "We are ready to act quickly, and we have already started to do so, since we have no other way to change the system as we are at war," the President noted.

Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine is ready and will produce more ammunition and military equipment, but it needs support from such powerful companies. Specifically, this refers to joint production of artillery ammunition, air defense systems, artillery and missile systems.

He said that Ukraine also intends to invite American partners to take a stake in Ukrainian defense companies, which would be in the interests of all parties involved.

In addition, Volodymyr Zelensky noted the importance of a creative and innovative approach in the defense industry, as exemplified by the FrankenSAM projects, which allowed the integration of modern Western and Soviet-era technological solutions to achieve quick results in protecting Ukrainian cities and the lives of our citizens.

As reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in the United States on a working visit on December 11.

Photo: Ukrainian President's Office