Türkiye's Unemployment At Lowest Level Since November 2012

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The unemployment rate in Türkiye was 8.5% in October, the lowest
level since November 2012, the country's statistical office said on
Monday, Azernews reports, Anadolu Agency.
The number of unemployed people – aged 15 years old and over –
dropped by 163,000 to 2.96 million year-on-year in November,
according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).
The unemployment rate dropped by 0.5 percentage points on a
monthly basis.
In November 2012, the rate was 8.4%.
The number of employed persons rose by 246,000 to 31.8 million
in October, compared to the previous month.
"The employment rate was 48.5%, increasing by 0.3 percentage
points ... 65.8% for men, 31.6% for women," it added.
