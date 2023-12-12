IDF Announces Death Of Injured Reservist Soldier In Gaza

(MENAFN- IANS) Tel Aviv, Dec 12 (IANS) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Tuesday announced the death of a reservist soldier who was injured in the ongoing fighting in Gaza last month.

In a statement, the IDF said that 30-year-old Master Sgt. (res.) Tzvika Lavi of the 551st Brigade's 699th Battalion had been injured on November 20 in northern Gaza.

A resident of Eli province, Lavi succumbed to his wounds on Monday.

With his death, the overall number of Israeli soldiers killed in the ongoing ground offensive in Gaza has increased to 105.

The military also said that three additional soldiers, including two reservists from the 7th Armored Brigade, were seriously injured during fighting in southern Gaza on Monday.

As of Tuesday, more than 580 soldiers have been injured since the offensive was launched on october 27.

--IANS

aal/ksk