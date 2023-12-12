China Testing Waters In S China Sea Vs Philippines And US

(MENAFN- Asia Times) “The aggression and provocations perpetrated by [China's maritime forces] over the weekend have only further steeled our determination to defend and protect our nation's sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction” in the South China Sea,” declared Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr after yet another major incident in the hotly disputed waters.

According to Philippine authorities, a contingent of Chinese maritime forces“harassed, blocked and executed dangerous maneuvers” against a resupply mission to the Second Thomas Shoal, a contested feature hosting a small Philippine military contingent.

Manila claims that at least two Philippine Coast Guard vessels were damaged after getting water-cannoned by Chinese counterparts. And no less than the Philippine military chief directly witnessed the latest encounter between the two rival claimants.

Meanwhile, a civil-society-led mission to the same area meant to express public support for Filipino troops stationed in the area was called off after four Chinese vessels shadowed them en route to Second Thomas Shoal.

The twin incidents provoked outrage in Manila, with senior legislative leaders openly calling for expulsion of the Chinese envoy to the Philippines.

China has countered by insisting that it was the Philippine vessels that had“illegally intruded” in its waters. It characterized its latest actions as simply part of broader“control measures” in accordance“with [Chinese] law.”

Far from a limited operation over a tiny shoal, however, China is determined is regain the initiative in the South China Sea.

Last week, China dispatched an armada of militia forces to another Philippine-claimed feature in the area, a prelude to likely new reclamation activities in the Spratly Islands. By flexing its massive naval capabilities, the Asian superpower seeks to intimidate Southeast Asian nations as well as test America's resolve to assist its regional allies.



Blame game

Since 1999, a small detachment of Filipino troops have been precariously stationed on BRP Sierra Madre, a former US Navy ship the Philippines grounded in 1999 at Second Thomas Shoal. With the rusty, dilapidated vessel expected to give way to the elements in the near future, both Manila and Beijing have ramped up their activities in the area.