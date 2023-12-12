Ronaldo Scores As Al Nassr Beat Al Shabab To Enter King Cup Semifinal

(MENAFN- IANS) Riyadh, Dec 12 (IANS) Al Nassr team defeated the Al Shabab 5-2 in the quarterfinals of the King Cup, the domestic tournament of Saudi Arabia, here at Al Shabab Club Stadium, securing a place in the semi-finals of the competition.

Ivorian midfielder Seko Fofana opened the scoring for Al Nassr in the 17th minute. Senegalese forward Sadio Mane doubled the lead in the 28th minute, and Abdurrahman Ghareeb scored the third goal for the team in the 45+3rd minute.

In the 74th minute, captain Cristiano Ronaldo scored the fourth goal with Mohammed Marran adding the fifth in 90+7th minute to seal the comfortable victory on Monday night.

