Chelsea Head Coach Pochettino Hints At New Signings In January Transfer Window

(MENAFN- IANS) London, Dec 12 (IANS) Head coach Mauricio Pochettino feels Chelsea are“missing something” and has hinted the club will look to recruit new players in January following Sunday's 2-0 defeat at Everton.

Sunday's result at Goodison Park, which leaves the Blues 12th in the table, followed a 2-1 midweek loss to Manchester United as Pochettino suffered successive defeats for the first time as Chelsea head coach.

Chelsea has signed 17 players this summer including the likes of Nicolas Jackson and Robert Sanchez, but Pochettino has suggested more may be needed next month.

"After the first half of the season, we need to check. That is the reality. If we are not receiving enough, maybe we need to do some movement. That is the thing to analyse with the sporting directors, to see if we can change this dynamic and improve in the second half of the season," Pochettino was quoted by Premier League website.

"We didn't score (against Everton). I think we dominated the game, we were the better side, but if you don't score goals it is difficult to win the games. We were not aggressive enough in the last third.

"We need to be more aggressive. Then it's a massive assessment and when the transfer window opens, we will see what we can do. I don't say if I am going to ask for more or less players. It's to see if the perception matches the reality. We are missing something. We need to improve our reality," he added.

Chelsea will hope to bounce back when they host Sheffield United on Saturday at Stamford Bridge.

--IANS

bc/