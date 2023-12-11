With 9.6% CAGR Saudi Arabia Event Services Market Exponential Growth Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Saudi Arabia Event Services

Saudi arabia event services market is projected to witness a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period Forecast by 2031

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Saudi Arabia's industry for event services has seen substantial expansion and development in recent years. Saudi Arabia is well recognized for hosting a variety of events, including weddings, concerts, corporate conferences, exhibits, and trade displays. Saudi arabia event services market is projected to witness a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period. In an effort to diversify the economy and promote tourism, the government of the nation has been actively pushing the events sector. Saudi Arabia has made significant investments in creating modern infrastructure and event spaces. Modern conference centers, exhibition halls, and top-notch event locations with the newest amenities can be found in major cities like Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam.

Key Market Players :

ADNEC (Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company)

Al-Turki Enterprises

Ex-IN Events & Projects

Gulf Event Organisers

GES Arabia Exhibition Company

ALI AL ISSAA LLC

Dallah Group

Exhibition Services and Contractors Company (ESCC)

Riyadh Exhibitions Company

Atelier Events & Projects

The wedding industry in the country is expanding, and event planners specialize in arranging luxurious weddings. The need for event services is also increasing due to a rising trend in social event planning, such as birthdays, anniversaries, and private parties. As a result, the market for event services is expanding significantly in the Saudi Arabia region during the forecast period.

Saudi Arabia event services market is segmented into Service, Event Type, End User and Organization. On the basis of service, the market is fragmented into strategy, planning, budget & development; communication & logistics; attendees management & engagement; event catering; virtual or hybrid event enabler; location rental; and others. As per the event type, it is segregated into music concert, festivals, sports, exhibitions & conferences, corporate events & seminar, and others. By end user, it is categorized into corporate, sports, education, entertainment, and others. According to organization, it is classified into small & medium enterprises, large enterprises, and government bodies & NGOs.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders :

. This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the event services market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing event services market opportunities.

. The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

. Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

. In-depth analysis of the event services market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Saudi Arabia Event Services Market Segmentation :

By Service :

Strategy, Planning, Budget, and Development

Communication and Logistics

Attendees Management and Engagement

Event Catering

Virtual or Hybrid Event Enabler

Location Rental

Others

By Event Type :

Corporate Events and Seminars

Others

Music Concert

Festivals

Sports

Exhibitions and Conferences

By End User :

Corporate

Sports

Education

Entertainment

Others

By Organization :

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Government Bodies and NGOs

