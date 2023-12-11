Entrex Carbon Market Files For Name And Symbol Change

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Entrex Carbon Market today announces filing with FINRA to change trading symbol and corporate name to represent the merger with RGLG across the public markets.

- Stephen H. WatkinsST. PETERSBURG, FL, USA, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Entrex Carbon Market today announces it has submitted a filing with FINRA to change the trading symbol and corporate name to properly represent the merger with RGLG across the public markets.“This is an exciting milestone event; yet just one of a multiple of things we're doing to finalize the transition and expedite our expectations of filing financials and legal opinion needed to be fully compliant this calendar year” said Stephen H. Watkins CEO of the St. Petersburg, Florida company.“2023 has been a year we have been working to get our house in order with OTC Markets and the SEC; while it has also been a year the carbon market has evolved significantly to our benefit” Watkins continued.“We hope to have all our legal and accounting updated with OTC Markets and SEC/EDGAR which should allow us to become fully reporting and uplisted to the QB market to launch with a sound foundation on the first of the year”.“We have a series of SEC filings in the works which we expect to announce around the end year which should allow us to launch aggressively in early 2024. Having clarity with the symbol and name change should help prevent investor and market confusion.”“Our final“Entrex Update” for 2023 is expected to be available by completion of the calendar year 2023.”

Entrex Introduction

