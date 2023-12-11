Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD) Live Webinars - Tunkillia 1.38Moz Mineral Resources Update

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)
Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD) (FRA:BGD3) (OTCMKTS:BGDFF) is pleased to announce live webinars hosted by Advisir and Red Cloud Securities. MD Alex Scanlon will present a new corporate presentation for its low cost, ~224,000 oz Au Mineral Resources increase at the Tunkillia Project.
Session 1 will be hosted by Mining Analyst Timothy Lee from Red Cloud Securities.
The webinar will start at 08.00 Vancouver time on Thursday 14 December 2023 (being 11:00 Toronto, 16:00 London, and 17.00 Zurich on Thursday, 14 December 2023).
Session 2 will be hosted by Branka Narancic from The Market Herald.
The webinar will start at 13:00 Perth time on Friday, 15 December 2023 (being 15:00 Brisbane, 15.30 Adelaide, and 16:00 Sydney on Friday, 15 December 2023).
Alexander Scanlon
Managing Director
T: +61 425 226 649
Shannon Coates
Company Secretary
T: +61 8 9322 1587
