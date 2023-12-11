Man Arrested In Assam For Attacking Wild Elephants

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Dec 12 (IANS) Forest officials in Assam's Golaghat district arrested a man for attacking wild elephants.
The arrested person has been identified as Kamal Gowala.
According to the Golaghat Forest Department, the accused attacked a herd of elephants that was traveling through the Thuramukh Abhoyjan area.
Following this, a Department team carried out a search operation and apprehended Gowala in accordance with the Wild Life Protection Act, an official said.
He is currently being questioned by the forest authorities.
Meanwhile, a Department official claimed that the accused has acknowledged that he and a few other men attacked the wild jumbos.
--IANS
tdr/ksk
MENAFN11122023000231011071ID1107575300
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.