Department Of Zakat Affairs Provides QR18.3 Million In Aid During November

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Department of Zakat Affairs at the Ministry of Endowment (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs provided QR18,362.902 in aid for 550 families eligible for assistance in the State of Qatar in November 2023.

Head of the Zakat Banking Department Muhammad Hassan Al Tamimi said that the Zakat Affairs Department aims to provide a decent life for families deserving of Zakat funds within the country.

This assistance is divided into two types: one that is provided to families monthly to help them with their needs for food, drink and housing, and the lump sum aid that is provided to families once according to need.

Al Tamimi added that the assistance is paid by the Department of Zakat Affairs for the eligible registered families based on regulations, Sharia banks and approved mechanisms.

In November, the periodical assistance provided to eligible families on a monthly basis, reached QR10,605.102, while the lump-sum aid spent one-time, as per need, amounted to QR7,757.800.

He explained that the department offers eligible families the service of applying for help through the department website: Applicants should submit all required documents and upload them in the specified slots on the website.

Individuals and companies can perform the prescribed Zakat, either through the website of the Department of Zakat Affairs, offices and collection points spread nationwide, the collection service numbers: 55199990 - 55199996, or the department's accounts numbers in banks.