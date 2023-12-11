Safadi Condemns Israeli Aggression As A Systematic Effort To Displace Palestinians

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said on Sunday that the events unfolding in Gaza go beyond loss of innocent lives and destruction of livelihoods, but represent a deliberate and systematic campaign to displace the people of Gaza.

During a session at the Doha Forum, Safadi said that while the war continues, the victims are increasing by the day, indicating that what is being seen in Gaza“is not simply the killing of innocent people, the destruction of their livelihoods, but a systematic effort to empty Gaza from its people”.

“We have seen the amount of destruction in the north and some of the thuggery that we see taking place there is just indicative of an Israeli policy that seems determined on pushing Gazans out of Gaza,” Safadi said.

He expressed deep concern over the escalating Israeli war on Gaza and highlighted the increasing casualties and widespread destruction.

Safadi said that Israel is pursuing a policy to empty Gaza and eradicate Palestinians.



He also expressed concern about the dehumanisation of Palestinians by some Israeli officials and highlighted the urgent need to address the deepening crisis.



He also underscored the historical context of the conflict, urging recognition that the roots of the issue extend beyond the current hostilities.

The Foreign Minister added that“this year even before October 7, has been the year that witnessed more Palestinians being killed than has happened in over a decade”.

Pointing to the lasting impact on the younger generation in the region, Safadi said that Israel's actions have fuelled hatred that will resonate for generations.



He added that Israel has already suffered a strategic defeat in this conflict, emphasising the incomprehensible nature of allowing such actions to persist.

Safadi also criticised the international community's response, emphasising the need for a clear demand to end the war, which he asserted has reached the threshold of genocide.



He also stressed the importance of holding Israel accountable for its actions, characterising the ongoing war as a violation of international law and an affront to collective human values.

Safadi also expressed disappointment at the American vetoed UN resolution calling for a humanitarian pause.

“We were extremely disappointed that the UN resolution, which was simply calling for humanitarian pause, that was vetoed in the United States.



We had a very blunt conversation with Secretary Blinken, all of us, the Arab and Muslim delegation were very clear, our priorities are set, stop the aggression, allow sufficient humanitarian supplies into all parts of Gaza, ensure protection of civilians,” Safadi underlined.

He added that“everybody is asking Israel to act in accordance with international law".



The US itself asked Israel to act in accordance with the with the international law, but Israel is simply defying everybody, defying its own allies, defying international law, defying the United Nations.



It is conducting this war with a degree of brutality unseen as many UN officials have said in the past”.

In response to a question about credibility, Safadi rejected the notion of a“Gaza-only” approach, criticising Israel's attempt to impose a reality on Gaza.



He also emphasised the central role of resolving the Palestinian issue for regional peace and stability, calling an end to the illegal Israeli occupation and highlighting the failure of the past thirty years of peace processes.

In asserting the urgency of resolving the war, Safadi rejected the return to ineffective processes and advocated for a clear plan towards a two-state solution. He added that“the only way this conflict to be resolved if occupation ends and Palestinian people have the legitimate right to statehood on June 4/1967 with occupied Jerusalem as their internal capital”.

He also called for collective international efforts to bring an end to the war on Gaza emphasising the long-term implications of the conflict on the entire region.



