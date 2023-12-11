King Receives Call From Dutch PM, Warns Of Repercussions Of Continued Israeli Aggression On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah, in a phone call received on Sunday from Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, warned of the repercussions of the continued Israeli aggression on Gaza, calling for an immediate ceasefire and the protection of civilians.

The King also warned that the violence by extremist settlers against the Palestinians in the West Bank may lead to the situation there spiralling out of control, according to a Royal Court statement.



His Majesty stressed the need to ensure the delivery of sufficient relief aid to Gaza, in order to mitigate the effects of the humanitarian disaster there.

The King reiterated the importance of reaching a just solution to the Palestinian issue on the basis of the two-state solution, the statement said.



The call also covered bilateral relations and the importance of maintaining coordination on issues of mutual concern.



