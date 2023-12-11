RAIN OR SHINE, PETRA WELCOMES TOURISTS

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) The Chief Commissioner of Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority (PDTRA) Faris Briezat affirmed that tourist activity in the city is proceeding normally amid rainy weather conditions.
Briezat said that the Petra Visitors Centre is receiving visitors as usual, and the ticket-selling process for entry to the historical city has been functioning normally since the morning
