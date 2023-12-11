420 With CNW - NY Regulators Can Issue Cannabis Business Licenses After Supreme Court Suspends Injunction

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) The New York State Supreme Court has

formerly removed an injunction

that had prevented state marijuana regulators from

considering a flood of new store licenses , paving the way for a massive expansion of the state's marijuana market. The court's ruling comes only days after the state's marijuana control board, CCB, reached agreements to settle two cases that had stalled regulators' licensing procedures since August.

In one of those resolved claims, a collective of war veterans sued the CCB, claiming that Ney York's license prioritizing policy, which focused on...

