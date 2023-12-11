Miningnewsbreaks Reunion Gold Corp. (TSX.V: RGD) (OTCQX: RGDFF) Comments On Steadfast Commitment To Guyana

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Reunion Gold (TSX.V: RGD) (OTCQX: RGDFF)

today commented on the border controversy between the Co-operative Republic of Guyana and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela following a consultative referendum held last week. The internationally recognized border between Venezuela and Guyana was established on Oct. 3, 1899, by an arbitration panel. In 1962, Venezuela claimed that the decision was invalid, and Guyana brought this matter before the International Court of Justice in 2018 asking the court to confirm the 1899 arbitral award. The escalation of Venezuela claims over what is referred to as the Essequibo region is widely attributed to recent oil discoveries by ExxonMobil and other companies in offshore areas intersecting the Essequibo region, as well as the upcoming elections in Venezuela. The consultative referendum asked citizens of Venezuela whether they favor the creation of a new Venezuelan state that purports to incorporate Guyana's Essequibo region into its own territory. There is wide discredit over Venezuela's unilateral claim over the Essequibo region and recent actions, and U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, reaffirmed last week the United States' support for Guyana in the ongoing border controversy. Reunion Gold emphasized that, amidst these geopolitical developments and the recent consultative referendum results, its commitment to Guyana remains steadfast and that the Oko West Project exploration activities at site and development studies continue to progress as planned. The company is dedicated to exploring across Guyana's diverse and mineral-rich regions and is continuing, unabated, in its efforts to establish the next large-scale mining operation in the country.

About Reunion Gold Corp.

Reunion Gold is a leading gold explorer and developer in the Guiana Shield, South America. In early 2021, the company announced an exciting new greenfield gold discovery at the Kairuni zone on its Oko West project in Guyana. The company's Oko West Project is situated within the Essequibo region, approximately 200 kilometers east of the disputed border. In June 2023, the company announced an initial Mineral Resource Estimate containing 2.475 Moz of gold in Indicated resources grading 1.84 g/t Au and 1.762 Moz of gold in Inferred resources grading at 2.02 g/t (see NI 43-101 Technical Report Oko West Gold Project dated June 1, 2023, on the company's website and on SEDAR+). In addition to advancing development of the Kairuni zone resource, the company is actively exploring several additional priority exploration targets at the Oko West Project with the objective of outlining additional satellite deposits. The company's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol RGD and trade on the OTCQX under the symbol RGDFF. Additional information about the company is available on

