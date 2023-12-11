Global Humanitarian Overview 2024 Launched

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani witnessed Monday the launch of the Global Humanitarian Overview 2024 (GHO) event on the sidelines of the Doha Forum 2023.
The launch was attended by United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths. The event aims to raise global awareness about urgent humanitarian needs and promote broad initiatives on how to address them effectively. The launch, held in Doha for the first time, affirms Qatar's leadership in humanitarian efforts and its commitment to bridging diplomacy with humanitarian action.
