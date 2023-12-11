Baker Tilly's Healthy Outcomes Podcast: Empowering Healthcare Leaders With Data-Driven Decision Making

(MENAFN- 3BL) On this episode of Baker Tilly's Healthy Outcomes podcast, Baker Tilly Partner and healthcare provider practice leader Mark Ross interviews Baker Tilly's Heather Herc , director, and Brad Gummig, senior manager. Together, they discuss the importance of data in healthcare and how healthcare leaders can utilize it to drive data-driven decision making.
Specific topics of discussion include:
Benefits of cultivating a data driven culture Key activities successful healthcare systems are executing to effectively analyze their business and improve performance Challenges smaller healthcare systems may face when executing a data analytics strategy Characteristics / examples of good data analytics Other areas, outside of expenses, that healthcare systems are pursuing to improve performance The process of selecting analytics solutions that will help to maximize ROI Utilization of data and its importance for service line analysis
