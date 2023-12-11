               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Baker Tilly's Healthy Outcomes Podcast: Empowering Healthcare Leaders With Data-Driven Decision Making


12/11/2023 11:01:01 PM

(MENAFN- 3BL) On this episode of Baker Tilly's Healthy Outcomes podcast, Baker Tilly Partner and healthcare provider practice leader Mark Ross interviews Baker Tilly's Heather Herc , director, and Brad Gummig, senior manager. Together, they discuss the importance of data in healthcare and how healthcare leaders can utilize it to drive data-driven decision making.

Specific topics of discussion include:

  • Benefits of cultivating a data driven culture
  • Key activities successful healthcare systems are executing to effectively analyze their business and improve performance
  • Challenges smaller healthcare systems may face when executing a data analytics strategy
  • Characteristics / examples of good data analytics
  • Other areas, outside of expenses, that healthcare systems are pursuing to improve performance
  • The process of selecting analytics solutions that will help to maximize ROI
  • Utilization of data and its importance for service line analysis

