(MENAFN- 3BL) December 11, 2023 /3BL/ - The latest COP28 draft agreement published today falls fatally short of what the climate and economy demand: a phase out of unabated fossil fuels.

Ceres CEO and President Mindy Lubber, said:

At COP28, more than 200 companies, collectively generating more than $1.5 trillion in global annual revenue, called on world leaders to phase out unbated fossil fuels, and last year, 600 investors with more than $42 trillion in assets under management called on governments for policies to support a phase out of fossil fuels. In an op-ed recently published in Triple Pundit, Ceres' Andrew Logan, wrote:“This united front of investors and companies underscores the wide-ranging support for an impactful agreement at COP28. They're advocating not only for the phased elimination of fossil fuel usage in line with the push to cap global temperature rise at 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, but also for ambitious targets to triple renewable energy capacity and double energy-efficiency rates by 2030.”

About Ceres

Ceres is a nonprofit organization working with the most influential capital market leaders to solve the world's greatest sustainability challenges. Through our powerful networks and global collaborations of investors, companies and nonprofits, we drive action and inspire equitable market-based and policy solutions throughout the economy to build a just and sustainable future. For more information, visit ceres and follow @CeresNews.

Media Contact : Helen Booth-Tobin, ..., 617-247-0700 ext. 214