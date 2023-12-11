Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates: Amit Shah Likely To Introduce Three Criminal Law Bills Today

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to introduce three criminal law bills including the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill, 2023, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita Bill, 2023, and the Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, 2023 in Parliament on Tuesday, HT reported. These bills have been redrafted on various recommendations made by a parliamentary standing committee.

The government introduced three bills on the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) in the Lok Sabha on August 11 to replace the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 1860, Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), 1898, and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872, respectively Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs had recommended the retention of several existing provisions in its November report. It urged the government to retain IPC section 377 provisions related to carnal intercourse with minors and acts of bestiality all the LIVE updates on the Parliament winter session here,



