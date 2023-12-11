Rajnikanth's 73Rd Birthday: 7 Iconic Film Looks Of The Legendary Actor

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Celebrating his 73rd birthday today, let's explore 7 of the legendary actor Rajnikanth's most iconic looks.

Celebrating his 73rd birthday today, let's explore 7 of the legendary actor Rajnikanth's most iconic looks.

Rajnikanth embodies Kaala, a slum lord fighting for the rights of the oppressed. He

adopts a rugged and powerful look, sporting a black dhoti, a long coat, and silver accessories.

Rajnikanth takes on the role of Kochadaiyaan, a historical warrior. The look of a fierce warrior rightly finds a spot in this list.

Rajnikanth portrays Saravanan, a psychiatrist entangled in supernatural mysteries.

His portrayal of the ruthless king is truly iconic, defined by his distinctive look.

Rajnikanth is Kaali, a hostel warden with a mysterious past. His stylish look and energetic performance captures the essence of a classic Rajnikanth character.

Rajnikanth mesmerizes as Chitti, a humanoid robot with human emotions distinctive hairstyle, iconic glasses, and suave suit elevate his robot persona.

In his role as Sivaji, a defiant software engineer fighting corruption, Rajnikanth's iconic appearance takes a different turn as he embodies M.G. Ravichandran in the movie.

Rajnikanth is Kabali, a reformed gangster seeking justice.

His debonair appearance featuring a beard, well-groomed hair, stylish goggles, and a three-piece suit is truly iconic.