Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram's Reception: Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma And Other Celebrities Attend In Style

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram threw a reception party in Mumbai and it was a star-stunned event.
On November 29, Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram married in Imphal, Manipur. On Monday, the couple hosted a wedding reception for their friends and coworkers in Mumbai. While Randeep dressed completely in black for the occasion, his wife wore a sparkling red lehenga.
The 'Four more shots' actress Maanvi Gagroo was draped in a black saree that came with an off-shoulder tube blouse
Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma twinned in black. The actress looked beautiful in a black saree that had flowers printed on it while Vijay wore a black suit.
Urvashi Rautela looked stunning in a black and red shimmer and black lace gown. She had her hair tied in a bun.
Mona Singh looked hot in a blue welvet tube dress and looked elegant as she arrived that the wedding reception with her husband.
Tisca Chopra turned heads with her attrie. She opted for a light blue printed saree with silver necklace and braclete.
Chunky Pandey looked dapper in a white shirt and blue welvet coat. He completed his look with black pants and shoes.
Daisy Shah looked gorgeous in a dress outfit. The top had a thin strap with silver emboridry on it and the bottom was a dhoti style.
Jackie Shroff wore a yellow shirt and pants of the same. He also opted for a coat and wrapped a cloth around his neck.
Gulshan Grover also attended
Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram's reception party in a dark blue suit and floral shirt.
Jeetendra Kapoor also attended Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram's reception party and wore a a black coat.
Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary looked pretty in a pink and silver outfit. The blouse came with a deep neck with the actress flaunting her clevage.
