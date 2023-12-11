Kerala News LIVE: Woman Found Dead In Well Of Her Husband's House In Kannur

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 9:03 am: Review meeting under the leadership of the Chief Minister to be held today for the smooth conduct of the Sabarimala pilgrimage

A review meeting will be held today under the leadership of the Chief Minister for the smooth conduct of the Sabarimala pilgrimage. The meeting will be online at 10 a.m. The Devaswom Minister, other Ministers, the Chief Secretary, the Devaswom Board President, and the DGP will be present.

8:53 am: Man kills his friend over doubting illicit relationship with his wife in Kayamkulam



The police have registered the arrest of Abhijith and two accomplices in the incident of beating a youth to death in Mannanchira. The police explained that Nitin's friendship with Abhijith's wife led to the murder.

8:36 am: Minister of Kerala supports SFI black flag protest against governor

Minister Mohammed Riyas and Minister

P. Rajeev supported the SFI workers who staged a black flag protest by jumping on the Governor's motorcade. Minister Rajeev responds that the SFI strike against the Governor and the KSU protest against the Chief Minister are not the same.

8:19 am: Four-year-old boy strangled to death by a female relative in Thrissur

A four-year-old boy was strangled to death by a female relative in Thrissur. Deepti Das (29), who injured herself after the incident was admitted to the Thrissur Medical College Hospital with serious injuries. The police said that Deepti is undergoing treatment due to mental health problems.

8:15 am: Heavy rush continues in the Sabarimala today

All the pilgrimage routes to Sabarimala continue to be busy. The pilgrims alleged that KSRTC services were not running at Pampa.

8:10 am:

Woman found dead in well of her husband's house in Kannur



A woman was found dead in a well in Kannur. The deceased was identified as Shafna, a native of Pettipalam.

