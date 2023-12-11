Israel's Eurobasket 2025 Opening Home Qualifier Moved To Slovenia

(MENAFN- IANS) Jerusalem, Dec 12 (IANS) Israel's first home game in the FIBA EuroBasket 2025 qualifiers against Slovenia was moved from Israel's Tel Aviv to Slovenia's southwestern coastal city of Koper due to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

Israel will play its first three games in the four-team Group A away, including the game in Slovenia on Feb. 25, 2024, three days after Israel's game in Portugal. Israel will host Slovenia on Feb. 23, 2025, reports Xinhua.

A total of 32 teams participating in the FIBA EuroBasket 2025 Qualifiers are sorted into eight groups of four teams each.

Each team will play the other teams in its own group in home and away games in a round-robin system.

The three highest-placed teams from each group will qualify for the final. In the groups containing FIBA EuroBasket 2025 co-hosts Cyprus, Finland, Poland and Latvia, the host and the two other highest placed teams will qualify.

