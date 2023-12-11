(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The bovine gelatin market

size is expected to grow by USD 876.49 million from 2021

to 2026. The market growth is expected to progress at a CAGR of 8.67%

according to the latest research report from Technavio.

The bovine gelatin market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic

growth strategies to compete in the market. Established players have competitive advantages owing to their large scale of operations and popular brand names. Market vendors

focus on strategies such as developing innovative solutions that address the taste, texture, and nutritional profiles of food and beverages.

Companies including

Darling Ingredients Inc.,

Dr. August Oetker Nahrungsmittel KG,

El Nasr Gelatin Co.,

Gelita AG,

Gelnex,

Goya Foods Inc.,

Great Lakes Wellness Co. LLC,

iHerb LLC,

India Gelatine and Chemicals Ltd.,

Italgel Srl,

Lapi Gelatine Spa,

Nitta Gelatin Inc.,

NOW Health Group Inc.,

Nutra Food Ingredients,

Organika Health Products Inc.,

SAS Gelatines Weishardt,

Sandesara Group of Companies,

Tessenderlo Group NV,

Trobas Gelatine BV,

Zint LLC.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Bovine Gelatin Market 2023-2027

Bovine Gelatin Market - Geographical Analysis

APAC

is estimated to account for 44% of the global bovine gelatin market growth during the forecast period.

China and

India are the key markets for the bovine gelatin market in the region. Moreover, market growth in this region is expected to be faster

than the growth of the market in other regions.

The rising number of health-conscious consumers will facilitate

the

bovine gelatin market growth in the region during the forecast period.

The middle-class population in APAC is expected to increase at a fast pace by 2030.

More than three-quarters of the global middle-class growth is expected to be from India and China. Most

of this population has grown to become health-conscious and is influenced by healthy food culture. Such factors have

increased the demand for nutrition products where bovine gelatin is used as an active ingredient.

Darling Ingredients Inc. -

The company offers bovine gelatin products such as GelMA biomaterials.

Gelita AG -

The company offers bovine gelatin products such as Leaf Gelatin, which is fat- and carbohydrate-free. India Gelatine and Chemicals Ltd. -

The company offers bovine gelatin products for different industries.

Bovine Gelatin Market -

Key Market Segmentation

The

report extensively covers

bovine gelatin market

segmentation by form factor (capsules and tablets, powder, and liquid) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The

market share growth by the capsules and tablets

segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period.

Bovine gelatin-based capsules are available in the market in

two types, including hard capsules

and soft gels. Gelatin dissolves in the human body at a normal body temperature, which makes it an ideal gelling agent for soft gels. These capsules are different from bovine gelatin-based tablets, which are compressed powders. The

capsules and tablets have low friction properties, are easy to swallow, and therefore have higher patient compliance. These factors will

drive the

bovine gelatin market growth during the forecast period.

Bovine Gelatin Market -

Key Driver

The strategic initiatives of market vendors are expected to notably drive market growth for bovine gelatin during the forecast period.

Vendors in the market adopt strategies such as M&A,

expansion projects, and increasing production capacity to tackle the market competition.

They focus on investing in developing innovative products to increase their foothold in the market. Hence, such initiatives will drive the

bovine gelatin market growth during the forecast period.



Bovine Gelatin Market -

Key Challenges



Stringent government regulations toward animal-origin food additives are hampering the

bovine gelatin market growth.

Thickening and gelling agents, such as bovine gelatin, are food additives that can be added to food and products as per the several laws and regulations imposed by regulatory authorities across countries.

For instance,

in Europe, the safety of all food additives, such as bovine gelatin that are currently authorized, is assessed by the Scientific Committee on Food (SCF) and or the EFSA. All food additives in the region, including bovine gelatin, are regulated under Regulation No 1333/2008. Hence,

such regulations may impede

the

bovine gelatin market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Bovine Gelatin Market report?





CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the bovine gelatin market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the bovine gelatin market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the bovine gelatin market across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the bovine gelatin market vendors

Key Topics Covered:

