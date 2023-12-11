UP Official Suspended For Indecent Remark Against Women

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Dec 12 (IANS) The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has suspended the executive officer of local directorate in Mirzapur after a video purportedly showing him making indecent remarks against a group of locals, including women, went viral on social media.

Executive officer Ram Dular Yadav was suspended with immediate effect and attached to the Local Government Directorate.

Deputy Director, Municipal Corporation Directorate Vijeta has been named ex-officio investigating officer for disciplinary proceedings, a government spokesperson said.

The action has been taken as part of the policy of zero tolerance on any untoward incident against women and any kind of misbehaviour towards the public.

