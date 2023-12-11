Flash News: OKX Wallet Enhances Nostr Asset Transfer Experience With Bulk Transfer Tool

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for December 12, 2023.



OKX Wallet Enhances Nostr Asset Transfer Experience with Bulk Transfer Tool

OKX Wallet today launched a new 'bulk transfer' tool for assets on the Nost protocol. This feature streamlines the way users manage and transfer their assets on Nostr by enabling users to send Nostr assets to up to five addresses in one go.

To transfer Nostr assets to multiple addresses on OKX Wallet, users simply need to:

Access the 'bulk transfer' tool hereChoose the wallet from which they want to transfer Nostr assetsSelect the specific Nostr asset they intend to transferSpecify the amount to be distributed to each addressInput the recipient addresses (up to 5) where the Nostr assets will be sent

The Nostr Assets Protocol, an open-source initiative, integrates Taproot assets and Bitcoin denominations, known as Satoshis, into the Nostr network. With the implementation of the Fair Mint rules, the protocol promotes the distribution of users' holdings across multiple addresses, necessitating individual token transfers to each.

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

. OKX Wallet : The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 80 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet's account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.

. DEX : A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 300+ other DEXs and approximately 15 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.

. NFT Marketplace : A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

. Web3 DeFi : A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite , which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx



