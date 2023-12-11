WSFS CARES Foundation Provides $10,000 Grant To Minds Matter Of Philadelphia, Inc.

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)





Minds Matter of Philadelphia, Inc. is a national nonprofit dedicated to promoting higher education, with 14 chapters across the country. The Philadelphia chapter was formed in 2011 and has since served 150 students.

The WSFS CARES Foundation grant will support Minds Matter's ACT Prep and College Summer Programs to provide high school students with the skills and resources needed for success. The ACT Prep Program provides test taking tips, practice exams and weekly homework assignments to reinforce what was taught. The College Summer Program helps students determine where they want to attend college and what major they wish to pursue, and is designed to build students' confidence, independence, ambition, and motivation.

“Education and leadership development is just one of the core pillars of the WSFS CARES Foundation, through which we support great programs like Minds Matter of Philadelphia to help prepare members of our Communities for success,” said Patrick J. Ward, Executive Vice President, Pennsylvania Market President at WSFS Bank and Chairman of the WSFS CARES Foundation.“We look forward to working together with Minds Matter of Philadelphia to help local students be successful in college and their careers.”

“The incredibly generous grant from the WSFS CARES Foundation will be instrumental in helping grow and enhance our programs,” said Jordan Koslosky, President, Minds Matter of Philadelphia.“This grant will be used to help fund College Summer Program tuition and a full school year of ACT prep for our students, which are opportunities that our students wouldn't have exposure to without our program and WSFS' support. We are so appreciative of this grant, and we look forward to maintaining a strong relationship with WSFS in the future!”

About the WSFS CARES Foundation

The WSFS CARES Foundation brings WSFS' mission of We Stand for Service® to life across the communities we serve. The mission of the WSFS CARES Foundation is to support qualified nonprofit service organizations within our regional footprint that are invested in improving communities, fostering a spirit of inclusion and diversity, and whose focus aligns with the WSFS CARES Foundation's transformational vision. For more information, please visit .

About WSFS Financial Corporation

WSFS Financial Corporation is a multibillion-dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally headquartered bank and trust company in the Greater Philadelphia and Delaware region. As of September 30, 2023, WSFS Financial Corporation had $20.0 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $77.6 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 116 offices, 88 of which are banking offices, located in Pennsylvania (59), Delaware (40), New Jersey (14), Florida (1), Nevada (1) and Virginia (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, consumer banking, treasury management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Bryn Mawr Capital Management, LLC, Bryn Mawr Trust®, The Bryn Mawr Trust Company of Delaware, Cash Connect®, NewLane Finance®, Powdermill® Financial Solutions, WSFS Institutional Services®, WSFS Mortgage®, and WSFS Wealth® Investments. Serving the Greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit

