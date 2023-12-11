‘Operation Slinger’ Provides Disabled Veterans With Critical, Lifechanging Assistive Device For Free

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)





Slinger LLC launches“Operation Slinger” campaign to provide its products for free to Disabled Veterans through partner non-profit organizations









PROSPER, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#bva –Slinger LLC announced a new campaign called“Operation Slinger” to provide its products for free to Disabled Veterans with each purchase under the program. Slinger LLC is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business based in North Texas, and according to CEO Steven Shaw,“We understand what it means to serve our country in the Armed Forces, and we understand what it means to live life with a disability. We are honored to be able to provide our products to fellow Veterans in need at no cost to them.” Operation Slinger is based around Slinger's flagship product, which is a patented, one-of-a-kind phone accessory system that incorporates the world's only retractable phone lanyard with an integrated wallet and kickstand.

Slinger products are especially useful for people with disabilities like low-vision and blindness, or people who use wheelchairs or walkers with reduced mobility. The integrated lanyard system allows people to comfortably wear their phones for handsfree-use, minimizing risk of loss, damage, or theft. The ability to extend and retract the lanyard easily with one hand while wearing it greatly enhances use and accessibility of the phone. By consolidating ID and credit cards with the phone, users are able to minimize the number of separate items that need to be carried and kept track of. Mr. Shaw stated,“We know that everyone needs a Slinger sometimes, but some people need a Slinger all the time, and we are committed to getting our products to those who need it all the time; even if that means giving them away.”

Slinger has partnered with key non-profit organizations that support Disabled Veterans to include the Blinded Veterans Association (BVA). With over 9,000 active members, the BVA provides critical support to Veterans who have experienced vision loss, whether it is connected to their military service or not.“We at the Blinded Veterans Association, are thrilled to partner with Slinger for 'Operation Slinger' to empower blind and low vision veterans with innovative technology that enhances our independence and quality of life,” remarked Timothy Hornik, BVA's Chief of Staff.“Beyond communication and entertainment, our smartphones are vital tools for navigating the world, recognizing obstacles, and connecting with sighted assistance. Slinger's chest-worn design keeps our hands free, allowing us to seamlessly utilize our canes and guide dogs, enhancing the safety of ourselves and smart phones.”

Through“Operation Slinger,” with only a small additional cost over the normal retail price, customers will receive free accessories and shipping, and a Slinger will be provided to a Disabled Veteran at no cost to them through participating non-profit organizations. With the holidays upon us, there is no better time to get your hands on Slinger's innovative products and provide critical, lifechanging technology to those in need.

Slinger LLC is a Texas-based, Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) committed to developing innovative smartphone accessories that make living life better. For more information, visit

© 2023 Slinger LLC. All rights reserved. Slinger and the Slinger logo are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Slinger LLC in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Public Relations Contact



Steven Shaw



Slinger LLC



(214) 308-0725



...