EU Diplomats Come To See How Minorities Live In Zakarpattia

The heads of diplomatic missions of EU member states were familiarized with the ethnic composition of the Zakarpattia region.

This was reported on Facebook by the head of the Zakarpattia Regional State Administration Viktor Mykyta, Ukrinform reported.

"Together with the heads of the diplomatic missions of the EU member states, we arrived in Berehove, where we held a briefing and familiarized the guests with the ethnic structure of the Zakarpattia region, the provision of educational, religious, cultural needs, the participation of national communities in the life of the region, access to the media and interaction with local authorities and self-government," Mykyta said.

According to him, Yulia Hryshyna, Chairperson of the Subcommittee on Higher Education of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Education, Science and Innovation, joined the meeting.

During the briefing, Mykyta informed the diplomats about the security situation in Zakarpattia and noted that the level of support and interaction of national communities is unprecedentedly high throughout the region.

At the same time, he noted that the Verkhovna Rada has recently adopted a historic decision to amend certain laws of Ukraine to take into account the expert assessment of the Council of Europe and its bodies on the rights of national communities in certain areas.







































"Now the rights of national communities in all spheres of life are protected by a law that meets all European standards," the statement said.

Mykyta emphasized that it is important that the EU countries are informed about the living conditions of the national communities of the region and the high level of respect for their rights.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada adopted amendments to certain laws of Ukraine to take into account the expert assessment of the Council of Europe and its bodies on the rights of national minorities (communities) in certain areas.