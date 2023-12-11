Video Streaming Market To Reach USD 149.34 Billion By 2026 | Top Players Such As Amazon, Brightcove, Baidu, Netflix

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Video Streaming Market -Allied Market Research

Video streaming or media streaming is a video content, which can be sent in compressed form over the internet and played immediately.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Increase in live streamed content, rising adoption of cloud-based video streaming solutions, surge in popularity of video game streaming services, extensive use of videos in corporate training, and upsurge in demand for online videos in developing economies drive the growth of the global video streaming market . On the other hand, bandwidth limitations and latency & reliability issues curtail down the growth to some extent. However, growing impact of video streaming in the education sector and integration of advanced technologies in video platforms to improve video quality are expected to pave the way for a plethora of opportunities in the industry.

According to the report, the global video streaming market was estimated at $38.56 billion in 2018 and is expected to hit $149.34 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 18.3% during the estimated period.

☛ Request Sample Report at:

Based on solution-type, the pay TV segment contributed to nearly three-fifths of the global video streaming market revenue in 2018, and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2026. This is due to rising adoption of mobile and fixed communication broadband in the region across Asia-Pacific. At the same time, the over-the-top segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 25.2% throughout the forecast period. The availability of differentiated content across different regions is anticipated to drive the growth of the segment.

Based on component, the solution segment accounted for nearly three-fourths of the global video streaming market share in 2018, and is expected to rule the roost by the end of 2026. Growing popularity of online streaming over media platforms such as YouTube, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video has boosted the growth of the segment. The services segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 21.8% during the period 2019–2026. Services play a vital role in the over-the-top market, as they focus on meeting client requirements, including reduced cost and enhanced performance of video platforms, which boosts the growth of the segment.

☛ For Report Customization:

Based on geography, North America held more than half of the global video streaming market share, and is expected to dominate during the forecast period. This is attributed to rising adoption for video streaming services by households in the U.S. which has majorly contributed towards the revenue growth of service providers such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

However, the region across Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 24.7% through 2019–2026. The fact that social media companies are capitalizing on the increasing popularity of this system propel the growth of the market in the province.

☛ Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report: /purchase-options

Leading Market Players:

➢ Amazon Inc.

➢ Brightcove Inc.

➢ Baidu Inc.

➢ Netflix Inc.

➢ Comcast Corporation

➢ Ustream, Inc.

➢ Tencent Holdings Limited

➢ Kaltura, Inc.

➢ Akamai Technologies

➢ Hulu, LLC.

☛ Inquiry Before Buying:

Similar Reports:

1. .Music and Video Market

2. Game Video Technology and Services Market

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Wi

Toll-Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300n Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

...

Web:

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter



Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research

+ +1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn