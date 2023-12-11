Barabanki Railway Station To Be Revamped Soon

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Dec 12 (IANS) After the renovation of the Manduadih railway station in Varanasi, it is now the oldest stations under the Northern Railway (NR) in Barabanki that will be redeveloped at a cost of Rs 33.42 crore.

Under the plan, the NR will develop a circulating area to ease the flow of passenger traffic.

Further, a main and a second entry will also be established with new buildings constructed at both entries for the convenience of the passengers.

A modern facade and portico will be built to add to the visual appeal of the station.

An aspect of this plan also includes establishing a 12 metre-wide Fixed Offshore Platform which will be developed as a roof plaza.

Lifts and escalators will be installed along with various amenities for specially-abled passengers.

Roads in the circulating area will be widened.

Signages, display boards, LED based station boards, train information display systems, Coach Guidance Display Boards, a food plaza, retail facilities along with a waiting area and an executive lounge will also be constructed.

The Barabanki railway station is on the Lucknow-Ayodhya route.

