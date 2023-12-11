Clay Market Size To Grow By USD 6.51 Billion From 2022 To 2027, APAC Is Estimated To Account For 39% Of The Growth Of The Global Market - Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The clay market size is estimated to increase by

The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate.

Based on geography, the global clay market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global clay market.

APAC

is estimated to account for 39% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Factors such as

the high foreign investment in land development, hotels, office buildings, international exhibition halls, and the construction and operation of large theme parks are increasing in the region. Due to these factors, the demand for sanitary ware, wall and floor tiles, and other ceramics is expected to increase in the region, which will increase the demand for clay. This, in turn, will fuel regional market growth during the forecast period.

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors has been conducted to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak. The Bargaining Power of Buyers & Suppliers and the Threat of New Entrants , Rivalry, and Substitutes have also been analyzed and rated between LOW-HIGH to provide a holistic view of market favorability.

The clay market report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 vendors listed

Active Minerals International LLC, Austin White Lime Co., Burgess Pigment Co., Compagnie de Saint Gobain, Ecobat LLC, Eczacibasi Holding AS, Edgar Minerals Inc., Gleason Clay Co., Imerys S.A., Industrial Minerals Co., KaMin LLC, Lhoist SA, Minerals Technologies Inc., Old Hickory Clay Co., Plainsman Clays Ltd., Quartz Works GmbH, Rasheed Performance Minerals, Reade International Corp., SCR Sibelco NV, and Superior Clay Corp

Clay market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

This clay market research report extensively covers market

segmentation by end-user (ceramic and non-ceramic), application (tableware, sanitaryware, and medical applications), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the

ceramic segment will be significant

during the forecast period. Growing construction activity across the globe is increasing the demand for building materials such as flooring, wall, and ceiling materials. Ceramic tiles are used not only for floors but also for walls and ceilings. Many ceramic manufacturers use clay to achieve the desired plasticity and reduce the negative effects on the whiteness and drying properties of ceramic materials during drying. The fine particle size of ceramic powder clay is waterproof. Such factors will increase the segment growth during the forecast period.

Clay Market

– Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth



The growth of the construction industry

is the key factor driving the growth of the global clay market share.



The growth in the construction sector is expected to have a direct impact on the growth of the global clay market.

Increasing demand for traditional ceramic products such as floor tiles and tableware will positively impact the expansion of the global clay market during the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to offer many opportunities for players operating in the global clay market, while the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America are estimated to emerge as major markets during the forecast period. Moreover, the significant increase in disposable income of individuals around the world is another factor that is likely to drive the growth of the global clay market as consumers increasingly spend on high-quality ceramic products during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market





The adoption of new construction materials is the primary trend in the global clay market growth.



The emergence of new building materials, such as durable clay, high-performance clay, and mineral additives combined with volcanic tuff, is due to technological advances in the production of these materials for use in construction sites.

Companies are slowly moving to more automated, manufacturing-based design methods, but this requires more comprehensive and efficient supply chain management. It also increases product liability risks for construction companies. Thus, continuous innovation and adoption of new materials are expected to boost the growth of the global clay market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth



Volatile raw material prices are

major challenges impeding

the growth of the global clay market.



Clay is manufactured from raw materials such as kaolinite, smectite, chlorite, and mica. These raw materials are minerals found in soil.

The mining guidelines are fluctuating continuously, which would vary the prices of these raw materials.

In addition, the supply-demand imbalance leads to price fluctuation of raw materials. Price of kaolinite in the US in March 2022 was around USD 238.31 million per ton, and in March 2023, it was around USD 281.06 million per ton. Therefore, volatility in these prices will impede the manufacturing cost of the clay, leading to a decline in the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Clay Market report?



CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Clay Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Clay Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Clay Market industry across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Clay Market vendors

