EMT Tiktoker Fills Educational Void In School System

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Preview of Kieram's frostbite awareness video

Kieram has only been uploading first aid videos since March 2022 and in that time, gathered over 5 million followers

Collage of quirky TikTok videos

Kieram Litchfield's viral Instagram video educates millions on frostbite awareness, helping children prepare for a safe Winter.

- Kieram LitchfieldTAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Kieram Litchfield, TikTok's most-watched first-aid instructor, has struck a chord with millions on Instagram through his recent viral video, shedding light on the critical topic of frostbite awareness. With an astounding 4.5 million views, just in time for students' winter vacation.In the video, Kieram demystifies frostbite so that even a child can understand. Frostbite, often underestimated, can lead to serious health complications if left untreated, especially in regions where children are unaccustomed to cold injuries.Viewers of Kieram's video expressed their gratitude for his educational content:"Seriously, this is something that schools need to teach in class, especially in countries like Canada, Scandinavia, and Russia. I'll take your teaching to heart.""Kieram with the epic visuals and content as usual!!."Kieram's commitment to educating the public extends beyond frostbite awareness. Last year, his TikTok Winter Survival video series amassed over 35 million views. Covering a wide range of topics, from hypothermia and frostbite to carbon monoxide poisoning and surviving extreme cold without power, Kieram's winter survival series has been invaluable in equipping people with life-saving knowledge during the harshest of winters."Most schools don't have comprehensive first-aid classes. Which is absurd if you think about it, what could be more important to teach than how to save a life or how to prevent an injury?" Kieram remarked.Kieram's dedication to educating the masses on crucial first-aid and survival skills continues to make a significant impact. His ability to translate complex medical information into accessible and engaging content has earned him a devoted following of over 5 million followers across social media.In the spirit of giving, Kieram published: 'Instant Hero - A simple guide for learning how to save lives .' It is available to download for free.

Kieram Litchfield

Kieram Litchfield

+1 727-339-8255

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok