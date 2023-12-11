ICA Offers Online Classes For Oregon Home Inspector Continuing Education

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The state-approved home inspection modules that satisfy registered inspectors' bi-annual education requirements are now available in Oregon.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- ICA , a division of Edcetera, is excited to announce it is offering online continuing education training for home inspectors in Oregon, a state with an extensive need for this type of training. This need comes as a result of ongoing high demands in the booming real estate market.Current expectations of Oregon home inspectors are that they must complete 30 hours of continuing education every two years to maintain their license, in accordance with state regulations. To meet this condition, ICA is offering all 30 required hours through online, self-paced courses that can easily be purchased a la carte.The training modules, written by well-respected industry experts, provide knowledge in many important areas, such as Professional Responsibilities and Ethics, Business Finance, Electrical Inspections, HVAC, Plumbing, Well and Septic, Pool and Spa, among many other critical topics.To aid home inspectors at every stage of their professional journey, ICA has dedicated itself to being a leading institution for home inspection training in the United States and Canada over the past eleven years. As such, home inspectors in Oregon can rely on ICA's high-quality continuing education offerings , keeping them knowledgeable and satisfying their state's education requirements for maintaining licensure.For individuals wishing to pursue a home inspection career, ICA's online Oregon pre-licensing education thoroughly prepares students for the execution of home inspections using recognized standards of practice. As such, graduates will understand how to evaluate the condition of all systems in a home, pinpoint hazards and energy inefficiencies, and to produce comprehensive inspection reports.For more information about ICA's home inspection training, please visit icaschool.About Inspection Certification Associates (ICA)ICA is an Edcetera company that provides home inspection pre-licensing and continuing education to students, professionals, and companies. The mission of ICA is to enable people from all educational and socioeconomic backgrounds to become entrepreneurs.About EdceteraEdcetera is on a mission to unlock opportunity by harnessing the power of credentialing and professional licensure. We help people at all stages of their careers through pre-licensing, test preparation and continuing education resources. Edcetera is a portfolio company of Eden Capital. For more information, visit .

