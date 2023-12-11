ICA Offers Online Classes For Maryland Home Inspector Continuing Education

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The state-approved home inspection modules that satisfy registered inspectors' bi-annual education requirements are now available in Maryland.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- ICA , a division of Edcetera, is thrilled to announce it is now offering online continuing education training for home inspectors in Maryland, a state with an abundant need for this type of training - due to ongoing demand in the robust real estate market.According to ICA, Maryland home inspectors are required to complete 30 hours of continuing education every two years to maintain their license, in accordance with state regulations. To meet this critical need, ICA is offering all 30 required hours through a combination of three-day live webinars, and online self-paced courses, that can be purchased individually to meet each home inspectors' unique needs.The engaging live webinars cover topics such as roof and exterior inspection, HVAC inspection, professional responsibilities and ethics, and advanced heating inspection. The online self-paced training modules provide inspection knowledge in many important areas such as electrical systems, plumbing, structural components, well and septic, and alternative homes, among other topics. This wide breadth of offerings ensure home inspectors can continue their growth and learning, right from the comfort of their home or office.For the past eleven years, ICA has been a top school for home inspection education in the United States and Canada. As such, home inspectors in Maryland can rely on ICA's high-quality continuing education offerings to support them throughout their career, keeping them knowledgeable and satisfying their state's education requirements for maintaining licensure.For individuals wishing to pursue a home inspection career, ICA's in-person Maryland pre-licensing education thoroughly prepares students for the execution of home inspections using recognized standards of practice. Graduates will understand how to evaluate the condition of all systems in a home, pinpoint hazards and energy inefficiencies, and to produce comprehensive inspection reports.For more information about ICA's home inspection training, please visit icaschool.About Inspection Certification Associates (ICA)ICA is an Edcetera company that provides home inspection pre-licensing and continuing education to students, professionals, and companies. The mission of ICA is to enable people from all educational and socioeconomic backgrounds to become entrepreneurs.About EdceteraEdcetera is on a mission to unlock opportunity by harnessing the power of credentialing and professional licensure. We help people at all stages of their careers through pre-licensing, test preparation and continuing education resources. Edcetera is a portfolio company of Eden Capital. To learn more, visit .

Jon Odishoo

Inspection Certification Associates (ICA)

+1 888-374-4096

...