ICA Offers Online Classes For Indiana Home Inspector Continuing Education

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The state-approved home inspection modules that satisfy registered inspectors' bi-annual education requirements are now available in Indiana.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- ICA , a division of Edcetera, is excited to announce it is offering online continuing education training for home inspectors in Indiana, a state with an abundant need for this type of training due to the state's robust real estate market demand.Currently, Indiana home inspectors are required to complete 32 hours of continuing education every two years to maintain their license, in accordance with state regulations. To meet this need, ICA is now offering all 32 required hours through online, self-paced courses that can easily be purchased a la carte.The training modules, written by industry experts, provide knowledge in many important areas such as Professional Responsibilities and Ethics, Business Finance, Electrical Inspections, HVAC, Plumbing, Well and Septic, Pool and Spa, among many other topics. As such, this vast offering provides home inspectors in Indiana with the comprehensive expertise they need to excel in the field.For the past eleven years, ICA has been a top school for home inspection education in the United States and Canada. Home inspectors in Indiana can rely on ICA's high-quality continuing education offerings to support them throughout their career, keeping them knowledgeable and satisfying their state's education requirements for maintaining licensure.For individuals wishing to pursue a home inspection career, ICA's online and in-person Indiana pre-licensing education thoroughly prepares students for the execution of home inspections using recognized standards of practice. Therefore, graduates will understand how to evaluate the condition of all systems in a home, pinpoint hazards and energy inefficiencies, and to produce comprehensive inspection reports.For more information about ICA's home inspection training, please visit .About Inspection Certification Associates (ICA)ICA is an Edcetera company that provides home inspection pre-licensing and continuing education to students, professionals, and companies. The mission of ICA is to enable people from all educational and socioeconomic backgrounds to become entrepreneurs.About EdceteraEdcetera is on a mission to unlock opportunity by harnessing the power of credentialing and professional licensure. We help people at all stages of their careers through pre-licensing, test preparation and continuing education resources. Edcetera is a portfolio company of Eden Capital. For more information, visit .

