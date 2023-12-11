Global Small Arms Industry Analysis Report 2023-2030: US Dominates Global Arms Race, Increasing Expenditure On Anti-Terror Initiatives

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The
Global Small Arms Market to Reach $10.8 Billion by 2030
The global market for Small Arms estimated at US$8.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Rifle, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.9% CAGR and reach US$5.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Pistol segment is estimated at 2.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
An introduction to small arms is provided, covering various types and their primary applications. The report offers insights into the global market prospects and outlook for small arms, identifying growth drivers and restraining factors. It analyzes the market by type and end-use, providing a regional analysis and ranking geographic regions by percentage CAGR.
The competitive scenario is examined, including the percentage market share of key competitors in the small arms market in 2022 and an assessment of their competitive market presence on a global scale. The report also mentions recent market activities and highlights select global brands in the small arms industry.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.6% CAGR
The Small Arms market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 2.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR.
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Modernization Programs of Military to Boost Prospects Soldier Modernization Initiatives to Fuel Demand for Small Arms: Global Soldier Modernization Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2018, 2021, 2024 & 2027 Healthy Trajectory in Arms Trade Bolsters Market US Dominates Global Arms Race Impact of Diversion on Small Arms Market Growing Use in Violent Activities Amplifies Concerns over Small Arms Diversion International Laws on Small Weapons Increasing Expenditure on Anti-Terror Initiatives by Governments to Spark Demand for Ammunition Number of Terrorist Attacks Worldwide for the Period 2011-2019 Continued Threat of Terrorism Drives the Focus on Surveillance as Counterterrorism Response: Global Number of Fatalities Due to Terrorist Attacks: 2012-2019 Surging Defense & Military Spending Worldwide: Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth The US & Europe Steer Global Military Spending Ever-Present Threat to Public Liberty & the Resulting Increase in Defense Spending for Peace as well as War to Indirectly Spur Growth in Demand for Small Arms: Global Military Spending (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2015 through 2023F Top Countries with Military Spending in USD Billion: 2019 and 2020 Military Expenditure as a % of GDP in Select Countries: 2020 Law Enforcement End-Use Vertical Offers Lucrative Growth Opportunities Overview of the Rifle Market, the Largest Segment: Focus on Military Rifles Increased Spending on Defense to Boost Military Rifle Demand Assault Rifle Demand to Spiral Because of Their Versatile Functional Abilities Fully Automatic Rifles to Dominate the Market for Military Rifles Gun Makers Form Joint Ventures to Expand Globally Sniper Rifles: Primary Usage in Law-Enforcement and Military Applications Drone Payload Gets Lethal with Integration of Sophisticated Weaponry Global Market for Military Drones (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024 Concerns over Illegal Trade of Small Arms: Major Challenge Need for Action on Gender and Small Arms Control
