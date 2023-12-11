ONE Championship Returns to Middle East with ONE 166: Qatar on March 1 at Lusail Sports Arena

(MENAFN- EmailWire) Early Bird Tickets on Sale Now for Blockbuster Event Featuring 5 World Title Fights





Singapore – (ARAB NEWSWIRE) -- ONE Championship™ (ONE), the world’s largest martial arts organization, official presenting partner Qatar Tourism, official media partner Media City Qatar, and official partner Ooredoo today announced that ONE Championship will make its on-ground debut in Qatar on March 1 at the Lusail Sports Arena with ONE 166: Qatar.



The event will feature 5 ONE World Championship fights across MMA, Muay Thai, Kickboxing, and Submission Grappling. Additional event details and headline bouts will also be announced in the coming weeks.



Fans interested in purchasing early bird tickets can do so now via the Virgin Megastore or Q-Tickets.



Chatri Sityodtong, Chairman and CEO of ONE Championship, stated: “I’m thrilled to announce ONE Championship’s return to the Middle East with one of our biggest events ever. We’re building a spectacular card that is stacked from top to bottom, which will feature World Championship fights across all of our martial arts disciplines. We can’t wait to put on a show for the greatest fans on earth and would like to thank Qatar Tourism, Media City Qatar and Ooredoo for teaming with us to make history.”



Eng. Abdulaziz Ali Al Mawlawi, Chief Marketing and Promotion Officer at Qatar Tourism, said: “Qatar Tourism is delighted to be the Official Event Host, Presenting Partner, and VIP Lounge Sponsor of what will be the biggest ONE Championship event the region has ever seen. This exciting addition to Qatar's world-class roster of events reinforces our commitment to bringing exceptional experiences that resonate with local and global audiences. As we strategically position ourselves as a hub for diverse and dynamic experiences, the partnership with ONE Championship showcases our dedication to hosting world-class sports and entertainment year-round for residents and visitors to enjoy.”



Sheikh Ali bin Abulla Al Thani, Chief Executive Officer at Media City Qatar, stated: “MCQ is privileged to stand alongside our esteemed partners at ONE Championship and Qatar Tourism in hosting ONE 166: Qatar in Doha. As an official media partner, we recognize the historic significance of this event, and we are committed to sharing compelling stories of the world’s most recognized athletes with a global audience, further solidifying Qatar’s position as a regional home for diverse and dynamic experiences in sports and entertainment while contributing to the evolution of the media landscape in Qatar and beyond.”



ONE 166: Qatar will be broadcast in the Middle East region on beIN Sports on March 1 starting at 3:30pm AST. Additional tune-in details for the global broadcast, which can be viewed in over 190 countries worldwide, will be made available at a later date.





About ONE Championship™

ONE is the world’s largest martial arts organization, ranking among the world's top five sports properties for viewership and engagement with a cumulative reach of over 400 million fans, according to Nielsen. ONE produces and distributes world-class events across more than 190 countries, featuring martial artists and World Champions from over 80 nations and all styles of martial arts including MMA, Muay Thai, kickboxing, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, and more. ONE can be viewed on many of the largest global free-to-air and digital broadcasters, including Prime Video, Globo, beIN SPORTS, Channel 7 HD, Seven Network, SuperSport, ELEVEN Sports, La Liga TV, Claro Sports, Star Sports, iQIYI, One Sports, Abema, Coupang, NET TV, Vidio, Mediapro, Skynet, Mediacorp, Match TV, and more.



About Qatar Tourism

Qatar Tourism’s mission is to establish Qatar as a place where cultural authenticity meets modernity, and where people of the world come together to experience unique offerings in culture, sports, business and family entertainment, rooted in Service Excellence. Qatar Tourism will regulate and develop the tourism industry, encouraging investment from the private sector. It will set the national strategy for the tourism sector, reviewing it periodically and overseeing its implementation, with the aim of diversifying tourism offerings in the country and increasing visitor spend. Through our network of international offices in priority markets, and cutting-edge digital platforms, Qatar Tourism is expanding Qatar’s presence globally and enhancing the tourism sector. Website:



About Media City Qatar

Media City Qatar (MCQ) is an emerging, collaborative global home for media companies, entrepreneurs, innovators, and creative talent, and a regional leader in the media industry, contributing to Qatar’s economic diversification. It accelerates the evolution of regional media to create a powerful and innovative ecosystem, where exceptional ideas and content thrive. Under its regulatory, development, and investment mandate, MCQ aims to build a nurturing environment and a hub for traditional and digital media, technology, communications, research, and development. From broadcasting to traditional and digital newspapers, from gaming to user-generated content, and from audio to advanced technologies, MCQ welcomes organizations and professionals across all media segments.



