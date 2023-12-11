Aria Walton Brings Glamour To Canadian Brand Le Château's Holiday Looks

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Toronto, Ontario Dec 11, 2023 (Issuewire )

-

As the holiday season unfolds, Le Château steps into the limelight with a party look trend guide, bringing the dazzling Aria Walton to the forefront. The brunette model and actress captures the essence of the season's festivities through an amazingly captivating look , embodying the spirit of celebration.

About Le Château

As stated on their company website: Le Château has developed a reputation as master dress designers, offering a wide-ranging assortment of beautiful and well-priced dresses for all of life's special events. Le Chateau designers are inspired by fashion from around the world, bringing the latest and hottest dresses, shoes, and accessories to complete a look. Combining affordability and accessibility with high-end design and innovation, Le Château offers an exciting experience for fashion lovers everywhere, now available online and in exclusively designed shop-in-shops in 60 of their sister Suzy Shier locations.

Le Château clothes were featured in the Canadian film, After the Ball , featuring stars such as Chris Noth , Portia Doubleday and Lauren Holly. The movie was released across Canada in early 2015. Le Château used this opportunity to launch a clothing line named Lauren's Closet , a fashion line inspired by Lauren Holly. It comes as no surprise, then, for the brand to have chosen the Canadian actress Aria Walton to model their clothing.

Influencer, model and actress Aria Walton

With over a million followers on instagram, Walton has been modeling for years internationally, after being discovered through becoming a national finalist in Miss Universe Canada, landing many brand collaborations, and fashion magazine covers, all while filming movies. She was in the newly-released film“Zombie Town” next to Dan Aykroyd and Chevy Chase, which has reached the top 10 spot in the streaming platform Hulu.

Although typically private about her endevours, Walton has recently mentioned on social media that she is currently preparing to star as a lead character in the film“They Have Arrived,” which is set to be filmed in 2024 in three different countries, next to actor and director Craig Rees, amongst others.