Virgin Atlantic Reinforces Position In The Caribbean

Additional weekly frequencies added from London Heathrow from January 10 moving weekly flights to up to 14. This will mean a double daily service between London and Barbados.

Up to four flights a week from Manchester.

Six regional flights per week, three from Grenada and three from St Vincent and the Grenadines. Island Executive Services appointed as General Sales Agent over the Caribbean.

LONDON, England –

Virgin Atlantic celebrated 25 years of flying between Barbados and London, added new interisland flying, increased capacity, introduced flights to the idyllic islands of Turks and Caicos, and officially appointed Island Executive Services (IES) as the general sales agent.

From the 10 January, Barbados will receive double daily flights from London Heathrow for the first time ever, along with four weekly flights from Manchester. Alongside these flights, Virgin Atlantic's inter-regional offering will bring three flights per week from Grenada and three from St Vincent and the Grenadines.



Simon Hawkins, head of USA, Virgin Atlantic, commented:



“We are delighted to partner with Island Executive Services to grow Virgin Atlantic into 2024 and beyond. This year, we saw milestone anniversaries and growth in the Caribbean, cementing our commitment to the islands. With IES leading from the ground in the market, we are excited for what 2024 has to offer.”

The Airline recently commenced flights to its eighth Caribbean destination, Turks and Caicos, which compliments an increase in flights to St Vincent and the Grenadines, which will operate thrice weekly in the winter season, with seats to Saint Lucia increasing by 33 percent since last year. Inter-Island flights from Barbados to Grenada or St Vincent give both local and international passengers more opportunities to explore the Caribbean and what the islands have to offer.

Island Executive Service will lead this expansion from the Caribbean. IES, which forms part of the Bernie Weatherhead Sun Group of Companies, is known for being a tourism and representation services leader. IES, based in Barbados, will run and operate the Hastings retail office and provide sales and ticketing services to the entire Caribbean region.



Rod Weatherhead, managing director, Island Executive Services ,

says:

“We are thrilled about the new appointment as the GSA for Virgin Atlantic. We have always felt the partnership and commitment with the Virgin brand since working closely with them in the Hotel industry and destination management services with Virgin Holidays. We are confident that our regional expertise and relationships will yield great results in growth, customer service, and opportunities to add value to the Airline.”